Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will start Wednesday
Valanciunas will start Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Valanciunas will get the starting nod after coming off the bench for the past three games. Valanciunas and Serge Ibaka have shared the starting center role the entire season, rotating in based on matchup. Valanciunas has held constant value over the season regardless of if he's starting or not and is averaging 13.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks on the season.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Second straight double-double•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles off bench in win•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 11 points in Monday's win•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Draws start vs. Jazz•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Productive on second unit in big win•
-
Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Returning to bench Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...