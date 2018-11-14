Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Will start Wednesday

Valanciunas will start Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Valanciunas will get the starting nod after coming off the bench for the past three games. Valanciunas and Serge Ibaka have shared the starting center role the entire season, rotating in based on matchup. Valanciunas has held constant value over the season regardless of if he's starting or not and is averaging 13.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks on the season.