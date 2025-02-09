Mogbo is available to return after rolling his right ankle in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Rockets, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.
Mogbo checked out of the game with 3:38 remaining in the third quarter. However, the 23-year-old was cleared to return at the start of the fourth and should be able to handle his normal workload the rest of the way.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Heads to locker room vs. Rockets•
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Will start against Oklahoma City•
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Recalled to parent club•
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Inactive Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Returns from G League•
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Returns to parent club•