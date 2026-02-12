The Raptors recalled Mogbo from the G League's Raptors 905 on Thursday.

Mogbo won't stick around with the 905 ahead of their game Thursday against the Cleveland Charge and will instead return to the parent club as it heads into the All-Star break. Though he's not signed to a two-way deal, Mogbo will likely have more G League assignments in his future over the rest of the season since he's been unable to capture a consistent rotation role with Toronto. Over his 23 appearances at the NBA level this season, Mogbo is averaging 1.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in 6.0 minutes.