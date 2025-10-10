default-cbs-image
Mogbo will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Celtics.

After starting in Monday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Mogbo will be in the second unit. Sandro Mamukelashvili will get the nod to start in the frontcourt, with Mogbo coming off the bench and Jakob Poeltl (back) ruled out.

