Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Bench role Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mogbo will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Celtics.
After starting in Monday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Mogbo will be in the second unit. Sandro Mamukelashvili will get the nod to start in the frontcourt, with Mogbo coming off the bench and Jakob Poeltl (back) ruled out.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Starting sans Poeltl•
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Won't play vs. Golden State•
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: One point shy of triple-double•
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Logs first NBA triple-double•
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Does it all in double-double outing•
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Starting sans Barnes•