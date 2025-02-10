Mogbo (ankle) closed Sunday's 94-87 loss to Houston with 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and four blocks across 31 minutes.

Despite rolling his ankle in the third quarter, Mogbo tallied a career-high four blocks Sunday. With Jakob Poeltl (hip) on the shelf and Kelly Olynyk having been traded away, the rebuilding Raptors could continue to give Mogbo a look in the starting lineup. Over eight games in Toronto's first unit in 2024-25, the rookie second-rounder has averaged 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 26.4 minutes. His health is worth monitoring ahead of Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.