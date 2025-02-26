Mogbo will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Jakob Poeltl is back from a hip issue Wednesday, so it's not surprising to see Mogbo out of the starting five. Mogbo has averaged 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in 15.3 minutes in his last 19 games off the bench.
