Mogbo finished with 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 win over the Nets.

Mogbo had his hands on every aspect of Sunday's contest, leading all Raptors in scoring, rebounds and blocks while finishing second on the team in assists and steals in a well-rounded showcase. Mogbo set a new season high in assists while matching season-high marks in scoring and rebounds. He also recorded his first double-double of the campaign and has now reached the double-digit rebound mark on four occasions.