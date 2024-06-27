Share Video

Mogbo was selected by the Raptors with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Mogbo played two years of junior college basketball before spending a year at Missouri State and finishing out at San Francisco last season. In 2023-24, Mogbo posted 14.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 63.6 percent from the field. At 6-6 with a 7-3 wingspan, Mogbo is somewhat of a hybrid, capable of playing both on and off the ball and defending multiple positions. At the NBA level, Mogbo will likely be a defense-first, energy player who does the little things. At this stage in his development, Mogbo is essentially a non-shooter outside of the paint.