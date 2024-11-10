Share Video

Link copied!

Mogbo (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mogbo was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Kings due to a right hip pointer, but the injury isn't severe enough to be sidelined Saturday. Across nine regular-season games (including one start), the rookie second-round pick is averaging 6.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals over 17.7 minutes per game.

More News