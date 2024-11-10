Mogbo (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Mogbo was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Kings due to a right hip pointer, but the injury isn't severe enough to be sidelined Saturday. Across nine regular-season games (including one start), the rookie second-round pick is averaging 6.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals over 17.7 minutes per game.
