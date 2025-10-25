Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Grabs two boards in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mogbo did not attempt a shot but recorded two rebounds and a block over four minutes in Friday's 122-116 loss to the Bucks.
Mogbo seems to be firmly entrenched as a third-string big man behind Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles (forearm). He will likely only garner significant playing time in the event of injury and/or foul trouble, as seen with Poeltl in Wednesday's contest against Atlanta.
