Mogbo did not attempt a shot but recorded two rebounds and a block over four minutes in Friday's 122-116 loss to the Bucks.

Mogbo seems to be firmly entrenched as a third-string big man behind Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles (forearm). He will likely only garner significant playing time in the event of injury and/or foul trouble, as seen with Poeltl in Wednesday's contest against Atlanta.