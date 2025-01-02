The Raptors assigned Mogbo to the Raptors 905 of the G League on Thursday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Mogbo has logged just 13 total minutes in his last three NBA appearances. The rookie forward should receive increased playing time in the G League.
