The Raptors assigned Mogbo to the G League's Raptors 905 on Friday, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Mogbo is averaging 4.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 15.7 minutes across 16 appearances for the Raptors in the NBA this season. The rookie forward should receive increased playing time while in the G League.
