Mogbo (nose) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mogbo has missed each of the last five Toronto games due to a nose injury, and it's uncertain if he'll be able to suit up for this contest. The questionable tag at least gives the rookie a chance of returning to the hardwood, but a decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's 6 p.m. ET tipoff. Jamison Battle could see a larger role in the frontcourt if Mogbo ends up being ruled out.