Mogbo produced 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 126-96 win over the Hornets.

Mogbo did his best impression of teammate Scottie Barnes on Wednesday, leading the Raptors with a career-high 10 assists en route to registering the first triple-double of his NBA career. Mogbo has seen his playing time increase since early February and has played at least 24 minutes in each of his last 12 outings. Over that span, the rookie second-round pick has averaged 9.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 28.0 minutes per game.