Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Notches eight points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mogbo produced eight points (4-7 FG), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and five turnovers in 19 minutes of Friday's 107-105 preseason win over the Celtics.
Jakob Poeltl was rested, but Mogbo returned to the bench for Friday's game with Sandro Mamukelashvili getting the starting nod. Mogbo is currently in a battle with Mamukelashvili for the backup center minutes, but it's also possible the Raptors base their center rotation on the matchups.
