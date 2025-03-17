Mogbo (nose) isn't listed on Toronto's injury report for Monday's game against the Suns, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mogbo hasn't seen game action since March 4 when he suffered a nasal fracture during a 114-113 win over the Magic. He was given a one-week return timeline and was deemed available to make his return during Sunday's game aginst Portland. However, he went unused during the 105-102 loss. With Jakob Poeltl (rest) and RJ Barrett (illness) sidelined, Mogbo may be part of the rotation Monday.