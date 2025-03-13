Mogbo (nose) will not play Friday against the Jazz, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Mogbo will now miss five straight games due to his nose injury, joining a long list of Raptors on the sidelines. With Scottie Barnes (hand) and Ochai Ogbaji (ankle) questionable, the Raptors may need RJ Barrett and Jamison Battle to take on larger roles Friday.