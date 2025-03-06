The Raptors announced Thursday that Mogbo suffered a nasal fracture in Tuesday's 114-113 win over the Magic, and his status will be updated in approximately one week, Lindsay Dunn of CityNews Toronto reports.

Once he returns to action, Mogbo will need to wear a mask to protect his nose. While Mogbo is out for at least the next handful of games, Orlando Robinson will be locked in as the Raptors' backup center, while Chris Boucher could re-enter the rotation as a backup power forward.