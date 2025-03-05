Mogbo won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Magic due to a facial contusion, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports. He will finish the contest with zero points (0-2 FG) and three rebounds in seven minutes.

Mogbo left Tuesday's game with 3:55 remaining in the second quarter after being inadvertently struck in the face by Magic forward Paolo Banchero. In Mogbo's absence, Orlando Robinson and Chris Boucher are candidates to receive increased playing time. Mogbo's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Utah.