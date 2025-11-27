site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Recalled by Toronto
Toronto recalled Mogbo from the G League's Raptors 905 on Wednesday.
Mogbo has been well outside the rotation for Toronto this season, appearing in seven games for an average of 5.0 minutes per contest.
