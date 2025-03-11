Mogbo (nose) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Mogbo will miss a fourth straight game for the Raptors as he continues to nurse a fractured nose. Jared Rhoden could get more time on the floor for Toronto on Wednesday, especially if Ochai Agbaji (ankle) is also ruled out for this game.
