Mogbo (nose) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mogbo hasn't played since March 4. Before suffering the nose injury, Mogbo averaged 6.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 23.4 minutes per game over his prior 12 appearances (five starts).