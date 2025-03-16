Mogbo (nose) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Mogbo hasn't played since March 4. Before suffering the nose injury, Mogbo averaged 6.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 23.4 minutes per game over his prior 12 appearances (five starts).
More News
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Out again Friday•
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Remains out for Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Out at least one week•
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Leaves early with face contusion•
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Thrives off bench in loss Wednesday•