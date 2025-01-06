Toronto recalled Mogbo from the G League's Raptors 905 on Monday.
Mogbo's minutes have been trending in the wrong direction at the NBA level with a total of 13 minutes in his last three appearances. Even though he'll be back with the Raptors for Monday's game against the Bucks, he may not see any minutes while the contest is competitive.
