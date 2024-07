Mogbo has been ruled out for Sunday's Summer League finale against the Spurs due to a back contusion, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Mogbo was selected by Toronto with the No. 31 overall pick in this year's draft, and he made two appearances during the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 3.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game. He'll get a breather as the Raptors close out Summer League play Sunday.