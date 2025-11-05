Mogbo registered zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds and two assists across six minutes during Tuesday's 128-100 victory over Milwaukee.

Jakob Poeltl returned from his injury Tuesday, while Sandro Mamukelashvili continues to see the bulk of the backup center minutes for Toronto. Mogbo is averaging 5.6 minutes across six appearances, and until his role changes, he's safe to ignore in most fantasy formats.