Mogbo will start in Friday's game against the Pistons, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

The 23-year-old forward will return to the starting five due to Scottie Barnes (hand) being sidelined. Over his last five appearances, Mogbo has averaged 10.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.8 steals across 26.6 minutes per contest.