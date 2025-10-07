Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Starting sans Poeltl
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mogbo will start in Monday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
With Jakob Poeltl (back) sidelined, Mogbo will get the starting nod in Toronto's preseason opener. The 23-year-old appeared in 63 regular-season games (18 starts) in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 6.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 20.4 minutes per game.
