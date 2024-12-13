Mogbo is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Heat, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors will start the game without a traditional point guard, so RJ Barrett is likely to be the one who orchestrates the offense. Mogbo will add size in the frontcourt alongside Jakob Poeltl. This will be the second career start for the big man, who's averaging 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game in his last five appearances off the bench.