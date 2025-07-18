Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Won't play vs. Golden State
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mogbo (hand) has been ruled out for Thursday's Summer League game against the Warriors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Mogbo is dealing with a sprained right hand, which will keep him sidelined. It's uncertain whether this injury will keep him out of the rest of the Las Vegas Summer League.
More News
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: One point shy of triple-double•
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Logs first NBA triple-double•
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Does it all in double-double outing•
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Starting sans Barnes•
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Posts solid line•
-
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Productive from second unit•