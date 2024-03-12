Porter ended with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-119 loss to the Nuggets.

Facing older brother Michael Porter on an NBA court for the first time in their careers, Jontay rose to the occasion and set new career highs in scoring and made three-pointers. With Jakob Poeltl (finger) and Chris Boucher (knee) both sidelined, there could be consistent minutes available in the Toronto frontcourt for Porter over the next couple weeks.