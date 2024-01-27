Porter won't return to Friday's game against the Clippers due to an eye issue, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Porter was poked in the eye during Monday's game against the Grizzlies and is evidently still bothered by the injury, given his early departure Friday. After starting in each of Toronto's previous five games, Porter came off the bench behind Thaddeus Young on Friday and played just four minutes before exiting. He finished with three rebounds and one assist during his time on the court.
More News
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Coming off bench•
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Held scoreless in six minutes•
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Enters starting five•
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Logs 31 minutes in loss•
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Sees more time amid injuries•
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Plays 12 minutes off bench•