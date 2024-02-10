Porter (back) tallied seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 11 minutes in Friday's 107-104 win over the Raptors.

Porter stepped back in as the Raptors' backup center after a four-game absence due to a back spasms. He and Thaddeus Young worked in a timeshare at center for much of January, but even though Young has since been traded away, Porter's outlook for playing time looks muddled moving forward. The Raptors recently returned starting center Jakob Poeltl from an extended absence due to a sprained ankle and acquired another veteran big man (Kelly Olynyk) on Thursday, potentially leaving Porter third on the depth chart. Olynyk didn't play Friday in a coach's decision, but he'll presumably enter the rotation as Poeltl's primary backup once he's had a chance to practice with the Raptors.