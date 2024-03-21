Porter won't return to Wednesday's game against the Kings due to an illness, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Porter played only three minutes before his exit, finishing with two rebounds and missing his only field-goal attempt while recording no other statistics. The Raptors are off Thursday before returning to action Friday against the Thunder.
