Porter chipped in nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 145-113 loss to the Jazz.

Porter's increased minutes weren't a result of the lopsided total, as he was involved right away after a slow start from Thaddeus Young. The Missouri product is aptly filling most of the gap left by Jakob Poeltl (ankle), so Porter is a waiver wire flier to consider for the month of January.