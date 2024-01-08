Porter recorded two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 12 minutes during Sunday's 133-118 win over the Warriors.

Porter appeared in a third consecutive game for the Raptors on Sunday, although it's worth noting that none of the matchups were particularly close on the scoreboard at halftime. He's averaged 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per game during his appearances with the parent club, but it seems unlikely that he'll have a consistent enough role in the NBA to make him a fantasy-relevant option.