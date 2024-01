Porter notched nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 126-120 loss to the Clippers.

Jakob Poeltl (ankle) is expected to miss two weeks, and the added absence of Pascal Siakam (back) Wednesday allowed Porter to step in and see more time. Interestingly, his 18 minutes were higher than those of Chris Boucher (11minutes) and Jalen McDaniels (13 minutes), who are usually the next men up when the frontcourt is thin.