Porter supplied 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in Raptors 905's 135-125 win over Rip City on Tuesday.

Porter turned in the second-highest scoring and rebounding totals on Raptors 905 for the night while checking in third in assists. The five made threes were also a season high for Porter, who's proven capable of contributing across the stat sheet.