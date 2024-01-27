Porter will not return to Friday's game against the Clippers due to an eye issue, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Porter was poked in the eye during Monday's game against the Grizzlies and it's still bothering him, forcing him to leave Friday's game after just four minutes. Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher will likely soak up more frontcourt minutes as a result.
