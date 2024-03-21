Porter will not return to Wednesday's game due to an illness, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Porter only lasted three minutes before tapping out due to the illness, finishing with two rebounds and nothing else to his credit. Porter's next chance to play will come Friday against the Thunder.
More News
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Swats four shots vs. Pistons•
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Re-enters rotation Monday•
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Well-rounded line in G League win•
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Available for Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Raptors' Jontay Porter: Doubtful for Wednesday•