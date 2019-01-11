Raptors' Jordan Loyd: Called up, available Friday
Loyd has been recalled from the G League and is available Friday against the Nets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Loyd has spent the vast majority of the season in the G League. In the NBA, he's totaled 17 minutes, racking up 12 points, five boards and one assist.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...