Loyd exited Thursday's contest against the Lakeland Magic with a left ankle sprain, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Loyd suffered the injury late in the game after pouring in 23 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT). He also recorded five rebounds, seven assists, a steal and two blocks over 36 minutes. It's unclear as to how long Loyd may be sidelined, but more information will become known after further testing.

