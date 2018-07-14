Raptors' Jordan Loyd: Exits with back spasms

Loyd left Saturday's summer league game due to back spasms.

Loyd had seven points in 10 minutes before leaving. Assuming Saturday marks his last summer league contest, he averaged 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 19.8 minutes prior to the game.

