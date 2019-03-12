Raptors' Jordan Loyd: Notches second triple-double
Loyd erupted for 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists and 10 rebounds across 33 minutes Monday in the G League Raptors 905's 112-82 win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
The 905 was able to punch its ticket to the postseason on the back of Loyd's second career G League triple-double. The two-way player could see some time in the NBA over the next month, but he'll receive his most significant playing time in the G League, where he's been one of the circuit's top players this season. The 25-year-old is averaging 22.9 points (on 48.6 percent shooting from the field), 6.0 dimes, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 triples and 1.9 steals in 35.2 minutes per game over 37 appearances with the 905 this season.
