Raptors' Jordan Loyd: Posts strong summer league debut
Loyd (back) made his summer league debut in Sunday's 103-92 loss to the Timberwolves, posting 17 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes.
Loyd missed the team's summer league opener on Friday due to back spasms, but felt better ahead of Sunday's contest and showed no signs of any lingering discomfort. The 24-year-old led the entire team with 17 points and could get a longer look by the coaching staff in subsequent contests considering his effectiveness. Loyd is still a long shot to make the final roster and could head back overseas to play with Hapoel Eilat of the Israeli BSL league, which is where he spent the 2017-18 campaign.
