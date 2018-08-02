Raptors' Jordan Loyd: Receives two-way deal from Toronto
Loyd agreed to a two-way contract with the Raptors in July, Blake Murphy of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.
Loyd's contract hasn't been made official yet, but the Raptors are expected to announce his signing in the near future after the combo guard secured a buyout from Turkish club Darussafaka, whom he agreed to a deal with earlier in the offseason. The 25-year-old, who went undrafted out of Indianapolis in 2016, suited up for the Raptors in the summer league, averaging 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 17.3 minutes per contest.
