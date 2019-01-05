Raptors' Jordan Loyd: Returns from ankle sprain
Loyd (ankle) erupted for 34 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 17-18 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes Friday in the G League's Raptors 905's 113-110 loss to the Westchester Knicks.
The full stat line was an encouraging sign for Loyd's health after a left ankle sprain kept him out of commission for the past week. Loyd has been one of the top performers in the G League this season with averages of 24.3 points (on 49.7 percent shooting from the field), 5.7 assists, 5.4 boards, 2.3 treys and 1.9 steals in 36.0 minutes per game, but the two-way player is unlikely to see much action with Toronto in the near future.
