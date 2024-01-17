The Pacers are finalizing a deal to trade Nwora, Bruce Brown and three first-round picks to the Raptors in exchange for Pascal Siakam, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Kira Lewis will also be sent from New Orleans to Toronto as part of the trade package.

Nwora will likely compete for rotation minutes at the forward spot in Toronto, with Siakam headed to Indiana. Nwora is averaging 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 10.2 minutes across his 18 appearances for the Pacers in 2023-24. The 25-year-old forward is also a career 38.1 percent three-point shooter, so his spacing ability could help him find increased minutes for the Raptors.