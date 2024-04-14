Nwora chipped in 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes during Sunday's 118-103 loss to Miami.

Nwora saw regular minutes for the Raptors off the bench since the beginning of March, and while his playing time was not enough to make him a viable fantasy alternative across all formats, he certainly tried to make the most of his minutes whenever his name was called upon duty. Nwora scored in double digits in 12 of his 22 appearances from March 1 onward, including five of his last eight.