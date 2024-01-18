Nwora (trade pending) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game against Chicago.
Nwora was traded from the Pacers to the Raptors on Wednesday, and he appears set to make his team debut a day later. He'll attempt to compete for minutes with RJ Barrett and Grady Dick.
