Nwora registered 24 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 126-125 loss to the Hawks.

Nwora put forth his best performance of the season off the bench, tallying team-high-tying marks in scoring and rebounds while dishing out a half-dozen assists. Nwora set season high marks in scoring, rebounds and assists, now having scored 19 or more points in two games while recording five or more rebounds in three outings.